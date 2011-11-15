Canada Will Sell Oil To China If US Keeps Delaying The Pipeline

Photo: The Prime Minister’s Office via Flikr

The Obama administration put off the decision to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline until 2013.But that won’t stop Canada from trying to find another buyer, namely China, according to AFP.



Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, has already spoken with Chinese President Hu Jintao about possible oil exports this past Saturday.

Harper told reporters, “This does underscore the necessity of Canada making sure that we are able to access Asian markets for our energy products.”

With plans for the Keystone XL oil pipeline on the rocks, and China looking to diversify its energy supplier portfolio, this might be the perfect opportunity for Canada to get its foot in the door of the Chinese energy market.

