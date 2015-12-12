Canada warmly welcomed its first refugees from Syria

A Canadian military plane just brought 163 Syrians to Toronto from a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the airport to greet the families, saying “welcome home.” He helped children try on jackets to prepare for the winter weather.

Canada will accept 10,000 refugees by the end of this year, and another 15,000 by the end of February.

The Toronto Star, the country’s largest newspaper, printed “Welcome to Canada” on its front page to greet its new residents.

The warm welcome refugees are receiving in Canada stands in stark contrast to the United States, where several governors have said that they will not allow Syrian refugees to enter their states.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

