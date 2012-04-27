Canada Wants All Tar Sands Haters To Look At These Charts

Jana Kasperkevic
CAPP Oil Sands supply western Canadian

Photo: Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

This is part of our series on the Alberta oil sands.

While our reporter Robert Johnson travels to the Canadian Tar Sands, we’ve been doing some background reading on the controversial energy source.

The following charts come straight from the rather biased Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which downplays environmental concerns and emphasises how great the tar sands are for both Canada and the U.S.

In 2010 energy products, including oil, natural gas and electricity, accounted for $103 billion worth of trade between Canada and the U.S.

As the supply from Mexico and Venezuela decline, Canada has stepped up to the challenge

Canada has the infrastructure to export crude oil from western Canada to eastern Canada, the U.S. and some offshore markets

Employment in Canada as a result of new oil sands investments is expected to grow from 75,000 jobs in 2010 to 905,000 jobs in 2035 with 126,000 jobs being sourced in provinces other than Alberta

U.S. employment resulting from new oil sands developments is expected to grow from 21,000 jobs in 2010 to 465,000 jobs in 2035

Air quality in Fort McMurray, the centre of sands oil production, is better than several North American cities – including Toronto, Dallas and Seattle

About 80% of oil-related CO2 comes from combustion – including automobile exhaust.

Oil sands account for 6.5% of Canada's GHG emissions and 0.1% (1/1000th) of global GHG emissions

A single coal fired power plant in Illinois emitted 10.8 million tonnes of GHGs in 2009. This is equivalent to about 25% of all GHG emissions from Canada's oil sands industry.

Alberta's oil sands lie under 54,900 sq. miles of land

The total area that could be impacted by mining is about 3% the size of Florida, rather than the size of the entire Florida as some organisations claim.

The oil and gas industry uses less than 1/3 of its total water allocation per year

