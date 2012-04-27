Canada Wants All Tar Sands Haters To Look At These Charts

Photo: Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
This is part of our series on the Alberta oil sands.
While our reporter Robert Johnson travels to the Canadian Tar Sands, we’ve been doing some background reading on the controversial energy source.
The following charts come straight from the rather biased Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which downplays environmental concerns and emphasises how great the tar sands are for both Canada and the U.S.
In 2010 energy products, including oil, natural gas and electricity, accounted for $103 billion worth of trade between Canada and the U.S.
Canada has the infrastructure to export crude oil from western Canada to eastern Canada, the U.S. and some offshore markets
Employment in Canada as a result of new oil sands investments is expected to grow from 75,000 jobs in 2010 to 905,000 jobs in 2035 with 126,000 jobs being sourced in provinces other than Alberta
U.S. employment resulting from new oil sands developments is expected to grow from 21,000 jobs in 2010 to 465,000 jobs in 2035
Air quality in Fort McMurray, the centre of sands oil production, is better than several North American cities – including Toronto, Dallas and Seattle
A single coal fired power plant in Illinois emitted 10.8 million tonnes of GHGs in 2009. This is equivalent to about 25% of all GHG emissions from Canada's oil sands industry.
The total area that could be impacted by mining is about 3% the size of Florida, rather than the size of the entire Florida as some organisations claim.
