Canada trade chief: Brexit will cause 8% drop in exports to UK

Thomas Colson
SO KON PO, HONG KONG - MARCH 24: Canadian supporters in the crowd look dejected during the match between Canada and Zimbabwe on day two of the 2012 IRB Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong Stadium on March 24, 2012 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

A Canadian trade said he expects Canada’s trade with Britain to drop by up to 8% against previous forecasts in the wake of Brexit.

Bruce Dunlop, vice-president for International Business Development at Export Development Canada (EDC), told Business Insider that he expects UK-Canadian trade to suffer in the short-term due to the “uncertainty” created by Brexit.

Businesses will “put plans on hold until they find out what the terms [of negotiation] look like,” Dunlop said.

EDC is opening an export agency office in London this week. The government-run corporation promotes direct Canadian investment abroad, as well as investment into Canada. Dunlop said the new London site indicates long-term confidence in Canada’s trading relationship with the United Kingdom, despite short-term difficulties.

The UK is a valuable market for Canada, which exported £11.5 billion ($15 billion) worth of goods to Britain last year. 62% of that trade came from Canada’s gold-mining industry.

Dunlop said that the EDC’s “long-term view” meant that they were able to see past the destabilising effects of Brexit negotiations.

“We consider ourselves a stable, long-term source of capital, so we will often take a much longer view than financial institutions, which might be a little more quarter-to-quarter. We’ve seen economic crises come and go. This might cause a mini one, with the uncertainty created, but we have lots of confidence in the UK long-term,
” he said.

Canada’s relationship with the UK once it has left the European Union remains uncertain. British MPs have speculated that an independent UK could sign up to CETA, a free-trade agreement that has been provisionally agreed by the EU and Canada.

