Dick Cheney Cancelled His Trip To Canada Because It's Too Dangerous For Him

After sending tens of thousands of troops to Iraq and Afghanistan during his eight years as U.S. Vice President, Dick Cheney canceled a speaking engagement in Canada because it was deemed “too dangerous.”George W. Bush’s former right-hand man was scheduled to appear in Toronto on April 24 to discuss his time in office and the current American political situation, but bowed out because of demonstrations last fall in Vancouver when Cheney visited. The demonstrations stemmed from Cheney’s approval and endorsement of water boarding and sleep deprivation as methods of interrogation during the Bush administration.



“After speaking with their security advisers, they changed their mind on coming to the event,” said Ryan Ruppert of Spectre Live Corp., who’s company was organising the event at Toronto’s Metro Convention Centre. Cheney’s family had “decided it was better for their personal safety they stay out of Canada.”

Last September, Cheney was forced to stay at the Vancouver Club for seven hours before it was safe for him to go. Demonstrators blocked entrances and even fought with the police as the Human Rights Watch urged the federal government to press charges against Cheney.

