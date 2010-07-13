Big Beautiful Photos Of Canada's Lucrative And Destructive Oil Sands

Isabelle Schafer
oilsands

Canada has an oil source under its lands that is the second largest after Saudi Arabia.

Its ‘oil sands’ in the northwest of the country, made of a mixture of sand, water and oil slick, is becoming the biggest source of crude oil imports into the U.S. in 2010, as a new report of the research group IHS shows.

The first attempts to make use of this natural phenomenon were made in the 1960s, however the massive expansion of extraction facilities kicked off after 2003, with oil prices rising.

But production is a risky business — a tremendous amount of water and natural gas is used for the extraction process, and nearby boreal forests have been destroyed for open pit mining.

A Canadian artist, Louis Helbig, took aerial pictures of the area, fascinated by the power of industry. With his permission we’re running a selection. More can be seen at www.beautifuldestruction.ca.

Syncrude, the biggest refinery in the middle of oil sands

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Oil on toxic water

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

One of the tar ponds

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Forest destruction to reach the oil

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Covering up the oil residue with earth.

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Canadian geese fly over a mining site. The debate whether wildlife is protected from the toxic areas is still going on.

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

The ridiculously small spot on the right is a scarecrow to keep the birds from landing on the oily surface.

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

A dump truck on its way

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

A portable worker's camp in expansion

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Slick on water

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Digging for more oil

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Waste water flowing

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Ramifications of the production site

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

A sulfur pyramid near Syncrude

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Oily design on the water surface

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

Oil release into a tar pond

Image: Louis Helbig www.beautifuldestruction.ca

And more oily pictures...

Photos Of Surfers And Other Ballsy Tourists On Oil-Contaminated Beaches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.