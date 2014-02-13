Canada Beats The US In Women's Hockey After A Controversial Goal

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in their hotly anticipated preliminary game at the Olympics.

The game took a controversial turn early in the third period.

With the score tied 1-1, American goalie Jessie Vetter tried to cover up a loose puck on a power play. She appeared to have it handled for a second, but the puck squeaked between her legs and into the goal.

The controversy is that the referee whistled the play dead just as the puck was crossing the goal line. If the whistle came before it crossed the line, the goal shouldn’t have counted.

We’ve watched the replay over and over. It’s insanely close.

This is the moment when the whistle first makes a sound. The puck hasn’t crossed the line yet. When the referee is done blowing the whistle, though, the puck is in the net:

They reviewed the goal with replay, and decided it came before the whistle. Close call.

This is just a group stage game, but it has seeding consequences for the knockout rounds.

The U.S. coach was not happy:

