See How Investigators Pulled A Crashed Helicopter From The Bottom Of The Arctic Ocean [PHOTOS]

Investigators have successfully recovered a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in the Arctic Ocean September 9, killing all three people on board.
After the crash, whose cause has not yet been determined, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada sent a team to the site of the accident, in the M’Clure Strait, north of Banks Island in the Northwest Territories.
A key part of an investigation like this is examining the wreckage.
That’s a lot harder to do when the evidence is at the bottom of a frigid ocean.
Here's the Coast Guard helicopter in better days. On September 9, it took off from the Coast Guard ship 'Amundsen,' then crashed. All three people on board were killed.
According to the TSB, ice and cold weather 'present(ed) a significant challenge to the recovery operation.'
The TSB used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to go underwater and find the wreckage. The ROV was provided by ArcticNet, a Canadian organisation of scientists.
The remains of the chopper will be sent to a location where the TSB can continue its investigation, which is just getting started.
