See How Investigators Pulled A Crashed Helicopter From The Bottom Of The Arctic Ocean [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
Sunken Canadian Coast Guard helicopter in Arctic recovery operationTransportation Safety Board of Canada

Investigators have successfully recovered a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in the Arctic Ocean September 9, killing all three people on board.

After the crash, whose cause has not yet been determined, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada sent a team to the site of the accident, in the M’Clure Strait, north of Banks Island in the Northwest Territories.

A key part of an investigation like this is examining the wreckage.

That’s a lot harder to do when the evidence is at the bottom of a frigid ocean.

Here's the Coast Guard helicopter in better days. On September 9, it took off from the Coast Guard ship 'Amundsen,' then crashed. All three people on board were killed.

It hit the water in the M'Clure Strait, north of Banks Island in the Northwest Territories.

According to the TSB, ice and cold weather 'present(ed) a significant challenge to the recovery operation.'

The first step was to send ships and a helicopter out on an ice reconnaissance mission.

The TSB used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to go underwater and find the wreckage. The ROV was provided by ArcticNet, a Canadian organisation of scientists.

On September 24, it located the crashed helicopter.

The TSB teamed up with the Coast Guard as well as ArticNet to get the wreckage out of the water.

Two days later, they raised the wreckage to the surface.

They lifted it on the deck of the 'Amundsen,' the moved to the the 'Henry Larsen.'

The remains of the chopper will be sent to a location where the TSB can continue its investigation, which is just getting started.

