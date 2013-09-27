See How Investigators Pulled A Crashed Helicopter From The Bottom Of The Arctic Ocean [PHOTOS]

Investigators have successfully recovered a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in the Arctic Ocean September 9, killing all three people on board.

After the crash, whose cause has not yet been determined, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada sent a team to the site of the accident, in the M’Clure Strait, north of Banks Island in the Northwest Territories.

A key part of an investigation like this is examining the wreckage.

That’s a lot harder to do when the evidence is at the bottom of a frigid ocean.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.