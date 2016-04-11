The failed railroad mega-deal perfectly encapsulates 3 huge market stories

The months-long pursuit of the regional railroad giant Norfolk Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway abruptly ended Monday.

It was the second scuttled merger attempt by CP in as many years.

Many of the reasons for the deal being abandoned are company-specific, to be sure.

Still, we couldn’t help but notice that the news perfectly summed up three big trends bubbling beneath the surface.

On the face of it, a collapsed deal between two railroads worth over $20 billion a piece is a huge deal. But dig even further, and the failure of the deal says a lot about what’s happening in the markets right now.

