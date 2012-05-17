Deep In Canada, This Facility Is Unlocking Earth's Biggest New Oil Supply

Cenovus Energy’s Christina Lake drilling site in the heart of the Alberta oil sands

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

When Business Insider decided to follow up a series of stories I wrote about Williston, North Dakota by sending me to the Alberta oil sands, I had no idea what I was getting myself into.All I knew about the oil sands was that they were one big beautiful mess that would either lift the U.S. from its dependence on Arab oil, or bury the world in a layer of greenhouse gas from which it would never recover. Maybe both.



Check out the pictures >

I learned that Canada is sitting on the second biggest oil deposit in the world after Saudi Arabia and it is shaping the face of the entire Canadian economy.

Most of the oil enjoyed during the 20th century was pulled up from big underground pools. Drills went down, tapped into the pool, and the oil came bubbling up. With demand on the rise and traditional deposits like this already drilled, however, oil companies are digging into “unconventional” deposits. This is the crude mixed in with shale and sand that until now has been economically and physically out of reach. That’s where the Alberta oil sands come in.

There are two ways to separate the Alberta oil from the sand it’s glued to. The way it’s been done since the ’60s is to basically strip mine huge swathes of land, separate the crude, and dump the waste off to the side. It’s as ugly as it is spectacular to behold, it turns out, but that’s not what’s causing this new boom.

The new oil sands explosion is somewhat similar to the fracking boom here in the states and doesn’t involve open mines at all. In the new process, actually called drilling not mining, holes are bored, pipes are run, and through various miracles of technology oil that was never expected to be pulled sees the light of day.

It has turned the oil sands into a place where the U.S. can get oil for the next 50 years without breaking a sweat.

The drilling sites are oil sand-mining’s “hotter, younger sibling“— the more environmentally friendly way to pull oil from the sands — it paints a much prettier picture for visiting journalists, so that is where my official oil sands tour began. (The next post will be on my unofficial mine tour, which was pretty spectacular.)

Cenovus Energy’s Christina Lake in-situ facility is about 235 miles north of Edmonton and on May 1, the company’s King Air 350 flew me up to the capital city, through a snowstorm, for a tour of the place.

A bus picked us up at the landing strip, and pounded over washboard dirt roads to deliver us to the site.