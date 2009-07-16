Canada Offers Cash To Electric Car Buyers

A profile of the Australian town that banned bottled water. [NYT]
A business specializing in painting roofs white can’t get stimulus funds. [Infrastructurist]
Convert the soon to be abandoned NUMMI plant to a Tesla Model S plant. [Examiner]
The UK’s short term emission goals are easy, the long term is tough. [FT]
A profile of Henrik Fisker. [Car and Driver]
The top 10 suppliers of PV manufacturing equipment. [Gunther Portfolio]
Ontario offers a subsidy worth $3,600 to $8,900 for an electric starting next July. [Green Inc.]
GE’s profit probably fell 50% year over year. [Bloomberg]
US drilling keeps on falling. [Energy Source]
GCL-Poly plans on increasing its polysilicon output by 4X. [Bloomberg]
Solar companies aren’t talking about 1GW plants anymore. [Earth2Tech]
Whatever the costs of carbon capture, it’s worth it, says Steven Chu. [Reuters]
