Canada Just Launched An Ad Campaign Against Sexting

Children of the Street Society, a British Columbia, Canada, charity that aims to protect kids against sexual abuse, has launched a small ad campaign to educate children about the dangers of sexting.



The ad suggests that using your mobile phone to send naked pictures of yourself to someone who promises not to share them is a very bad idea. It features a girl, sitting in her bedroom, using Bob Dylan-style message boards to tell her tale, as her image replicates on dozens of phones behind her.

The campaign — from Cosette, Vancouver — will also appear in cafes, on school posters, transit shelters and more.

It was inspired by Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old who committed suicide after being bullied at school following a webcam incident.

The tagline is, “There is no such thing as ‘just one photo.'”

