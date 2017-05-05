Here comes Canada's jobs report...

The latest read on the Canadian labour market will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the Canadian economy added 10,000 jobs in April.

Moreover, the unemployment rate is expected to hold flat at 6.7%.

“Given the recent strength of incoming GDP data, we wouldn’t be surprised by another moderate 10,000 jobs gain in April,” David Madani of Capital Economics said in a note.

The previous month saw 19,400 jobs added, far above economists’ expectations of 5,700. Crucially, almost all the jobs added in March were full-time, as opposed to part-time.

Refresh this page for updates 8:30 a.m. ET.

