Here comes Canada's jobs report...

Elena Holodny

Canada’s jobs day is here.

Details on the Canadian labour market will be published at 8:30 ET on Friday.

Economists forecast that Canada added 10,000 jobs in March and that the unemployment rate held steady at 7.3%.

The Canadian dollar is stronger by 0.6% at 1.3070 per dollar ahead the the report.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

