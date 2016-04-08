Here comes Canada's jobs report...

Canada’s jobs day is here.

Details on the Canadian labour market will be published at 8:30 ET on Friday.

Economists forecast that Canada added 10,000 jobs in March and that the unemployment rate held steady at 7.3%.

The Canadian dollar is stronger by 0.6% at 1.3070 per dollar ahead the the report.

<30 minutes until Canadian jobs numbers for March. Here’s a breakdown of the pros’ #LFSGuesses pic.twitter.com/mLj12uVPb8

— Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) April 8, 2016

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.