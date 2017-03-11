Here comes Canada's jobs report...

The latest read on the health of Canada’s labour market will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the labour market added 2,500 jobs in February and that the unemployment rate held steady at 6.8%.

During the previous month, Canada’s labour market added 48,300 jobs, far better than expectations of a 10,000 loss.

Employment rose most among core-aged men and women — aka those in the critical age bracket of 25 to 54. However, many of those jobs were in part-time positions.

“Overall, recent employment data provide further evidence confirming the recovery in the economy from the oil price shock,” David Madani, the senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, wrote after last month’s job report crossed.

The Canadian dollar is little changed at 1.3510 against the US dollar as of 7:57 a.m. ET.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

