Here comes Canada's jobs report...

The latest reading on the health of the Canadian labour market will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that Canada’s economy lost 5,000 jobs in December.

Last month, the labour market added 10,700, compared to expectations of a loss of 20,000.

Moreover, the unemployment rate is forecast to tick up slightly to 6.9% for December, above the prior month’s reading of 6.8%.

The Canadian dollar is weaker by 0.3% at 1.3264 against the US dollar as of 7:52 a.m. ET.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

