Here comes Canada's jobs report...

The latest read on the Canadian labour market will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that that the Canadian economy lost 10,000 jobs in January, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Last month, the labour market added 53,700, which was a huge surprise on the upside.

“Given the more moderate pace of recent GDP growth, we doubt that January’s employment figure will be anywhere near as strong as the one in December,” Capital Economics’ David Madani wrote in a note ahead of the report.

Moreover, economists estimate that both the unemployment rate and the labour force participation rate will hold steady, at 6.9% and 65.8, respectively.

The Canadian dollar is little changed at 1.3139 per US dollar as of 8:13 a.m. ET.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

