Canadian Ice Dancers Throw Coach Under The Bus After She Helped The Americans Win Gold

After losing to their American rivals at the Olympics, Canadian ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue took a shot at their coach, Marina Zoueva.

In an unusual setup, Zoueva coaches U.S. gold medalists Charlie White and Meryl Davis, in addition to Moir and Virtue.

Zoueva has coached both teams for a long time. She was there in 2010, when Moir and Virtue won gold at the Vancouver Olympics, and White and Davis won silver.

The teams train together as well.

But this time around White and Davis won gold, and the Canadians aren’t happy.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Moir passive-aggressively criticised Zoueva for her split allegiance (watch the full video here):

“We had some odd things happen this year that hadn’t happened before. We expected that Marina would march with us and be on our team like she was in Vancouver. And we understand that she wasn’t. But it was a tough pill to swallow. And also she not being at our national championships for the first time in our career was odd.”

Moir also said that he and Virtue confronted Zoueva last fall because he felt she “wasn’t in [their] corner:”

“We were both pretty blunt with her in the fall and even leading up to the Olympics that we weren’t happy and we felt like sometimes she wasn’t in our corner. And she handled that tremendously well. She’s been with us now for 10 years and I think she loves us. She pours her heart into her choreography. She’s not in an easy position.”

White and Davis consistently outscored Moir and Virtue in the run-up to the Olympics. Moir said in the press conference that Marina tweaked some things about their program to try and make up the difference, but it wasn’t enough.

