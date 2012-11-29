Here's What's Happening In North America's #1 Housing Bubble

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Canadian home prices mirrored those in the U.S. as they surged from 2001 to 2008, then plunged during the global financial crisis. Since 2009, however, they have once again been on a tear as U.S. home price have remained subdued.The person most responsible for the movement in Canadian home prices is probably Mark Carney, the now former head of the Bank Of Canada who was recently poached by the Bank of England.



Carney has been praised for embarking on aggressive easy monetary policy in his effort to keep Canada from sinking with the rest of the global economy.

However, some are now concerned that his policies are reinflating a massive housing bubble. Capital Economics warned that Canadian home prices will fall 25 per cent from here, and Robert Shiller warned that Canada looked like the slow-motion version of the U.S.housing bust.

Recent home price data shows that regulations have cooled the housing market a bit, causing some to argue that Canada’s housing market is nothing like America’s.

What follows is a review of how the Canadian housing market has evolved since 2001. It should be noted that Carney took over the Bank of Canada in 2007.

