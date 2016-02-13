The most trendy jacket of winter is 'twice as valuable as an iPhone'

Boston University is telling students to lock up their Canada Goose jackets, Racked reports.

According to Boston University’s news site, BU Today, there have been 14 instances of stolen apparel since September, and Canada Goose jackets have been the primary targets of these robberies.

BU Today is saying that this is because these jackets are worth a lot of money.

On Canada Goose’s website, women’s and men’s parkas retail from $645 to $1,275. Lightweight jackets run for less.

“A Canada Goose jacket is probably twice as valuable as an iPhone,” Boston University Police Department detective lieutenant Peter DiDomenica told BU Today. “But many people who own them aren’t considering them to be valuable property.”

And during Boston’s famously cold winter, students will probably want to stay warm. It’s unlikely that students will want to permanently lock up their jackets.



Until then, Boston University is trying to find solutions.

For now, BU Today reports that students can take advantage of the day lockers at the University Gym, FitRec (there’s apparently a waiting list for monthly lockers).

The University’s police department has some advice for students in the interim.

“We are trying to get the message out about being careful not to leave your jackets unattended, since they are looked at as desirable by thieves because of their value,” DiDomenica said to the paper. “Lock them up instead of hanging them on a coat rack. That’s an immediate solution.”

Last February, BU Today published a story chronicling Canada Goose’s explosive success, zeroing in how popular the jackets are at Boston University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.