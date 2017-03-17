Canada Goose explodes 40% in opening minutes of trading

Canada Goose popped nearly 40% on its first day of trading Thursday.

The Canadian luxury retailer opened for trading at $US18 a share after pricing at $US12.78 (CAD $US17.00) on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s price came in above the expected range of CAD $US14-16 a share.

The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker “GOOS.”

More to come…

