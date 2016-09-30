The loonie gains after Canada's GDP beat

Canada’s GDP beat.
The North American country’s economy grew by 0.5% month-over-month in July, above economists’ expectations of 0.3%.
The previous month saw GDP rise by 0.6%.
The Canadian dollar ticked up slightly up after the data crossed. The currency is up by 0.2% at 1.3119 per dollar as of 8:43 a.m. ET, after being down earlier in the morning.
