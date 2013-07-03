Royal Mounties Foil Yet Another Alleged Al Qaeda Terror Plot

For some reason, Al Qaeda jihadis are real mad at Canada: the country claims to have foiled another terror plot, the second such plot in just three months.



The attack was planned for a major Canadian holiday, the target was the capital of Pacific province of British Columbia, Reuters reports.

From Reuters:

Police told a news conference they have charged a man and a woman in connection with an attempt to set off three bombs outside the province’s legislature in Victoria on Monday, the Canada Day holiday. The devices never represented a threat to public safety, officials said.

The couple were not foreign, and the Royal Mounted Police tell Reuters that they were “self radicalized.” The two are in police custody.

The bust comes just months after a high-visibility attempt by Al Qaeda to bomb a train bridge in April. That attempted attack was, on the other hand, suspected by police to be rooted with Al Qaeda cells in Iran.

