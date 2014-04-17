19-Year-Old Hacker Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Social Security Numbers Through The Heartbleed Bug

Canadian police made the first Heartbleed-related arrest, taking in an Ontario teenager accused of hacking the Canada Revenue Agency Website and taking almost 1,000 Social Insurance Numbers.

A SIN is the Canadian equivalent of the U.S. Social Security Number.

Police say 19-year-old Stephen Arthuro Solis-Reyes used the Heartbleed bug, which essentially tricks servers into spilling extra information, to steal taxpayer data, according to Reuters.

Police arrested Solis-Reyes at his home, confiscating his computer and charging him with “mischief in relation to data” and unauthorised computer use. Although this is the first arrest related to the Heartbleed security flaw, experts warn that more exploitation will continue to pop up in the coming weeks as companies and businesses scramble to figure out if they’re still vulnerable.

The only bright side for Canadians: Because of the incident, they now have until May 5 to file their taxes, a week later than the normal April 30 deadline.

