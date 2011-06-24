Canadian Goalie Ties A Game Late With An Absurd Goal From Midfield

Canada’s U-17 national soccer team was riding a 24-year, 13-match losing streak at the world championships going into Wednesday night’s Under-17 World Cup match against England.



It took this absolutely ridiculous goal by Canada goalkeeper Quillan Roberts from his own half to finally give Canada its first point at the Championship — ever. (via The Big Lead)

