Canada could get a new leader for the first time in nearly 10 years -- here's what that might look like

Canada’s election is less than two weeks away, and it’s still tough to call who will win.

The campaign has been a pretty tight three-way race between the incumbent Conservative Party under Stephen Harper, the Liberal Party under Justin Trudeau, and the New Democratic Party, or NDP, under Thomas Mulcair.

To win, a party simply needs to hold the most seats in parliament. To form a majority government, the party needs 170 seats.

In recent polls, the NDP have lost some popular support while the Liberal Party continues to climb in popularity and the Conservatives have held steady.

Macquarie The election has been a tight 3-way race, but the Liberals and Conservatives are looking strongest now.

Stephen Harper has been prime minister since early 2006, and the Conservatives have had a majority government since 2011. Now for the first time in years, it looks like there could be a change.

If there, is, it could have a big impact on everything from the Canadian dollar to the country’s trade policies to its decision on whether or not to build the Keystone Pipeline.

It will likely also mean a lot of uncertainty in the future.

Macquarie’s David Doyle said in a recent note, “Current polling suggests there are very high odds (~80%) of a minority outcome, indicating that policy uncertainty could persist.”

If there is a minority government, it will likely be a lot more left-leaning than Harper’s majority government has been the past nine and a half years. Beyond that, it’s hard to say what will happen.

Here’s where the leaders stack up on a number of major issues:

