Massive Pile-Up Injures 100 In Canada Blizzard

About 100 people were injured this morning after blizzard conditions led to a massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles in Leduc, south of Edmonton, Canada.



The Guardian Express first reported that 300 people had been injured, based on an Albert Health Services estimate that has since been revised to about 100 injured, according to CNN.

No deaths were reported, and only one of 100 injuries was considered serious. Six were deemed moderate.

Drivers with minor and moderate injuries will be taken to hospitals around the region by buses, the Province reported.

It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or what triggered the pileup.

Here’s footage from the scene:

