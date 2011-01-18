Canada Bans Classic Dire Straits Song From The Radio

Sometimes you just have to preface things by stating this is not an Onion story.



Canada has decided the classic Dire Straits song ‘Money For Nothing’ is too controversial for its airwaves.

The line that’s suddenly been deemed unacceptable after 25 years on the air is this: “See the little faggot with the earring and the makeup Yeah buddy that’s his own hair That little faggot got his own jet aeroplane That little faggot he’s a millionaire.” Which, if you’re familiar with the song you already know was meant ironically. But even so…really Canada?

According to the New York Times the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council found that the slur “although lightly sarcastic in its application in the song, was not used in a ‘sneering, derisive, nasty tone.'” Nevertheless, the panel concluded that any use of the word was inappropriate in today’s context.

One shudders to think what they’d do with Huck Finn.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.