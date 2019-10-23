You can't watch Netflix on a Nintendo Switch, but you can watch YouTube and Hulu — here's what you need to know

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo You can’t watch Netflix on a Nintendo Switch, but you can watch shows and movies with other supported apps.

There’s a lot you can do with a Nintendo Switch beyond battling enemies in “Breath of the Wild” or racing against Wario and Bowser in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

In fact, the Switch can also serve as your connection to some of your favourite programming. It supports apps for YouTube, Hulu, and more – and you can also connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV for an even better viewing experience.

Steven John/Business Insider While you can’t watch Netflix on a Nintendo Switch, you can watch Hulu or YouTube.

You can’t watch Netflix on a Nintendo Switch, but you can on Wii U



If you want to watch Netflix, you’d better look for something other than a Nintendo Switch, because at the time of this writing, you can’t get Netflix on the latest Nintendo gaming console.

There’s a good chance there will be a Netflix app for the Switch in the future: the companies have had discussions in the past, and even partnered together on other Nintendo devices.

For years, you could watch Netflix programs using your Nintendo Wii console, but that option was suspended in January of 2019. However, you can still watch Netflix on Wii U, the console intended to replace the Wii (the Switch was far more popular instead).

Netflix/YouTube You can watch Netflix on the Wii U gaming device.

It’s not inconceivable that Neflix access on the Wii U may also sunset soon – ideally with access to the streaming platform popping up on the Switch in its place.

