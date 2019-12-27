'Can you watch Amazon Prime on Roku?': You can — here's how to download and watch Prime Video

Ron Harris/AP You can easily download the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku device and watch your favourite movies and shows.

You can watch Amazon Prime shows and movies on any Roku device.

Though the Amazon Prime Video app does not come pre-loaded on a Roku device, it can be downloaded and accessed in a few minutes.

Note that Roku refers to apps as channels, so don’t get confused by the terminology.

So you can’t wait to re-watch “Fleabag” or catch the series finale of “The Man in the High Castle,” but you can’t find Amazon Prime Video on your Roku player?

That’s because you don’t get Prime on Roku – well not pre-loaded, anyway. While Netflix,Hulu, PBS, and a number of other channels come ready and waiting for you on your Roku device, you need to add Prime Video to your Roku before you can watch its content.

How to watch Amazon Prime on your Roku device



1. Navigate to your Roku’s home screen using the Roku remote or your phone.

2. Select “Streaming Channels” from the menu on the left of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also add Amazon Prime Video via the Roku app by selecting ‘Channels’ at the bottom of the app screen.

3. Scroll until you find Amazon Prime Video (or just search for it by name) and click on it.

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to log into your Amazon Prime account the first time you use the platform via Roku.

4. Select “Add Channel” from the Prime page.

And that’s it. Once you’ve logged into the channel with your Prime account, you’ll have access to Amazon Prime Video on your Roku.

