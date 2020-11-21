How to use Zoom on a Facebook Portal to start or join virtual meetings on the device

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/Getty Images There are several different versions of Facebook Portal available at a range of prices.

You can use Zoom on Facebook Portal to conduct or join virtual meetings.

Portal, a video chat device, can also connect you with others via Facebook and WhatsApp.

Portal is best known for its function as a medium to chat with Facebook-connected friends and family.

However, you can also use your Portal to easily join a Zoom meeting, packing the video chat platform with a pertinence to both your personal and work lives.

How to use Zoom on Facebook Portal

1. If you haven’t already, sign up for a free Zoom account online by entering your email and following the prompts.

2. Grab your Portal. Tap the screen to exit picture frame mode and access the menu. If an app is already open, tap the Home button at the top.

3. Tap the “Apps” icon and scroll until you locate the Zoom app. Tap “Add” to install.

4. Open Zoom. Tap “Allow” when prompted for permissions to record audio and video.

5. You’ll be given a six-digit sign-in code. Open a web browser and navigate to zoom.us/pair, where you’ll enter the code and click “Continue.” Entering the code will sign you into your Zoom account on the Portal.

6. Tap “Yes, It’s Me” to confirm your identity when prompted on the Portal.

From there, choose a password to access Zoom on your Portal, and you’re all set.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On the Zoom dashboard for Portal, click ‘Meet’ to commence a video conference.

You’ll be taken to your Portal’s Zoom dashboard, where you can start or join a meeting right away.

