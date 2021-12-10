Can you use a PS4 controller on a PS5? Yes, here’s how

You can use a PS4 controller on a PS5 to play PS4 games only. Photocritical/Shutterstock

To use your PS4 controller on a PS5, connect it to the PS5 with a USB cable and press the PlayStation button on the controller to pair it.

The DualShock 4 or a supported third-party PS4 controller can be connected to work with a PS5 console.

You can’t use a PS4 controller with PS5 games; it only works with PS4 games.

There are a lot of reasons you might want to use a PS4 controller on your new PS5. It’s an inexpensive way to add additional controllers to your console, it is handy for playing PS4 games on the backwards-compatible PS5, and, well, you already have one lying around, so why not? In addition, you’ll definitely need a DualShock 4 controller to play PS VR games. The good news is that your legacy controller does, in fact, work on a PS5 — although there’s a key limitation.

How to use a PS4 controller on a PS5

1. Plug your DualShock 4 controller into one of the USB ports on your PS5 using a microUSB cable.

2. Press and hold the PlayStation button on your controller for about five seconds until the status light flashes.

3. The PS5 should now ask you to choose which player will use the controller. Make your choice.

4. Unplug the cable.

The controller is now paired with the PS5 and you shouldn’t need to use the microUSB cable again.

The most important limitation of using a PS4 controller (DualShock 4 or third-party) on a PS5 is that even after connecting it, the controller will only work with PS4 games that you play on the PS5. You can’t play any native PS5-only titles with a PS4 controller. If you try, you’ll simply see an error message that advises “PS5 games can’t be played using the DualShock 4.”

Note: While PS4 controllers work with the PS5, the opposite isn’t true. You can’t connect a PS5 controller to your PS4; it won’t be recognized as a valid device.

