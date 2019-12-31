Yes, you can use Microsoft Word on a Chromebook — here's how to install it

- You can use Microsoft Word on a Chromebook, but you’ll have to download it in the Google Play Store.
- Once you log into your Microsoft Office account on your Chromebook, you’ll have access to all of your previously saved documents.
- Here’s how to set up Microsoft Word on a Chromebook.
While one of the Chromebook’s main features is integrating Google Docs directly into your desktop, you can still download and install Microsoft Word onto your device.
Here’s what you need to know to do it.
Chromebook certainly encourages the use of Google Docs as an alternative to Microsoft Word, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still use the traditional word-processing software.
To download, simply launch the Google Play Store and search for “Word” or “Microsoft Word.” You can also access the Play Store online. Once you install the app, follow the on-screen instructions to log into your Microsoft Office Account.
If your Chromebook uses the Chrome Web Store, you’ll have to use Microsoft Office Online instead of the actual app. The login steps for your account are analogous, requiring you to enter your email and password.
Here’s how to install Word and set it up.
How to download Microsoft Word on your Chromebook
1. Open the Google Play Store on your Chromebook.
2. Use the top search bar to type “Word” or “Microsoft Word.” Click enter to search.
3. Microsoft Word should appear in your search. Click the green “Install” button next to the app. It should automatically begin downloading.
4. The green “Install” button will change to “Cancel” as the app downloads and finally will switch to “Open” when it’s ready. Click “Open” to launch the downloaded app. You can also access Microsoft Word from your Launcher.
5. A pop-up will appear for you to log into Microsoft Office. Click “Allow” to give Microsoft access to your photos, media, and files.
6. Sign into your account with your email, phone number, or Skype name. Click the blue arrow or press ENTER to continue.
7. Type your password on the next page. If you are signing in through a business or university account, you may have to go through some extra security steps at this time. Follow any additional prompts to complete the login process.
8. Once you’ve signed in, you’ll immediately be directed to Microsoft Word’s homepage. Your recent documents will be visible on the left hand side. Click “Open other documents” at the bottom to view more or choose from one of the templates to begin a new project.
