How to use an iTunes gift card to pay for an Apple Music subscription

- You can use iTunes gift cards to pay for an Apple Music subscription – which ranges from $US4.99 a month to $US14.99 a month, depending on your plan.
- iTunes gift cards can also be used in the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Books.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Even though iTunes itself is technically no longer around, iTunes gift cards are still valuable and can be used for many newer Apple products and platforms.
If you’re familiar with Spotify or Amazon Music, or any other subscription-based music streaming services, then you probably have already heard of Apple Music.
And if not – It’s a subscription-based music and audio streaming service. Apple Music is $US4.99 a month for students, $US9.99 a month for an individual plan, and $US14.99 a month for a family plan. For a small monthly fee, you get access to tens of millions of songs and other audio, like podcasts and recorded broadcasts.
Here’s how to use an iTunes gift card to pay for Apple Music.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
iPad (From $US329.99 at Best Buy)
iTunes Gift Card (From $US25 at Best Buy)
Apple Music (From $US9.99 at Apple)
How to use iTunes gift cards to pay for Apple Music
1. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS.
2. Tap “Today” in the bottom menu, and then tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.
3. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.”
4. Tap either “Use Camera” to scan the code on the back of your card using your camera, or tap “You can also enter your code manually” to type in the code on the back of your card.
5. Tap “Redeem.”
6. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS. The music icon looks like a multicoloured music note.
7. Tap “For You” at the bottom of the screen.
8. Tap the trial offer to get Apple Music free for three months, as long as you haven’t signed up in the past.
9. Select the type of subscription you want. Then, tap “Start Free 3 months.”
10. Sign in to your iCloud account, if needed.
11. Select your Apple ID balance as your payment method.
Here’s how to add an iTunes gift card to your account if you already have an Apple Music subscription:
1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad.
2. Tap the “For You” tab at the bottom of the screen.
3. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.
4. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.”
5. Redeem your gift card using your camera or by manually entering the code. Tap “Redeem.”
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to make a playlist on Apple Music by adding and organising your favourite tracks
-
How to share an Apple Music subscription between up to 6 people using the Family Sharing feature
-
How to change your Apple Music plan in 3 simple steps
-
How to put a song on repeat on your iPhone in Apple Music or Spotify
-
How to cancel subscriptions on your iPad through the Settings app
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.