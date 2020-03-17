How to use gift cards on Postmates and where to purchase them

rafapress/Shutterstock You can buy and redeem Postmates gift cards on the website or in the app.

To use gift cards on Postmates, they have to be purchased and sent digitally online or through the Postmates app.

When you receive an email saying someone sent you a Postmates gift card, you can redeem it by entering the code as a promo on the app.

If you’re a frequent Postmates user wondering what to ask for for your next birthday or holiday occasion, good news – Postmates has gift cards!

You can’t buy them in stores, though – Postmates gift cards are only available for digital purchase through the Postmates website or app.

Postmates gift cards are a great gift because there are no additional fees and they never expire.

When you add a Postmates gift card to your account it will automatically be set as your default method of payment, and will be used towards your purchases until the balance runs out.

The only limitations are that gift cards can’t be used to purchase alcohol, cover tips, or to buy other Postmates gift cards.

If you want to redeem a gift card on Postmates, here’s how.

How to use gift cards on Postmates

1. Go to your email and find the email from Postmates containing your gift card redemption code.

2. Open the Postmates app on your iPhone or Android.

3. In the top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap your profile icon.

4. In your profile menu, tap “Promos and Credits.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Promos and Credits.’

5. At the top, where it says “Enter codes,” enter the gift card code from your email. Your gift card will be credited to your account.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Enter the gift card code where it says ‘Enter code.’

