'Can you transfer money from Venmo to PayPal?': Not directly, but you can use your bank account — here's how

There isn’t a direct route from Venmo to PayPal when it comes to shuffling your funds from one to the other.
But it’s not a terribly hard thing to make happen either. You’ll just need a single bank account linked to each service, and a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account to get started.
Here’s how to do it using the Venmo app for iPhone and Android, and the PayPal website or mobile app.
How to transfer money from Venmo to PayPal
1.Transfer your Venmo balance to your bank using the Venmo mobile app. You can do this on both iOS and Android. The process will take one to three business days if you want it done for free, but if you’re in a hurry, you can pay a 1% instant transfer fee for immediate access to your funds.
2. Log into PayPal on a desktop, or in the mobile app.
3. PayPal now requires setting up a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account to transfer money into your PayPal account. It sounds intimidating, but don’t sweat it. If you have a verified account, you’re already able to carry a balance and are set up to transfer funds into your balance.
- Otherwise, set up either Cash or Cash Plus account if you haven’t already. For information on how to do that, check out this support article from PayPal.
4. Tap “Add money” or “Transfer money” beneath your PayPal balance.
5. Transfer the same amount of money into your PayPal account that you had transferred to the bank from Venmo.
