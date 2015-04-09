Can you tell which of these is a video game?

Because we can’t.
Would you just look at that? One of the images above comes from upcoming racing game “Project Cars,” while the other comes from Motor Trend’s video of a real life McClaren P1 supercar. There’s an incredible video comparison of the two that Sploid spotted on YouTube, which we’ve dropped below.
