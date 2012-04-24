Can You Spot These Disastrous Photoshop FAILS?

It seems like every other week a new Photoshop ad disaster hits the blogosphere.



Sometimes the controversy lies in big-picture issues, like, is it ethical to remove all signs of life from an ageing actress’ face or digitally delete a model’s rib cage?

Other times the problem is far more subtle. Like, some art director chopping off a model’s hand or adding a second butt where her thighs should be.

There are epic Photoshop fails out there. Can you spot the disasters?

