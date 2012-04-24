Can You Spot These Disastrous Photoshop FAILS?

It seems like every other week a new Photoshop ad disaster hits the blogosphere.
Sometimes the controversy lies in big-picture issues, like, is it ethical to remove all signs of life from an ageing actress’ face or digitally delete a model’s rib cage?
Other times the problem is far more subtle. Like, some art director chopping off a model’s hand or adding a second butt where her thighs should be.
There are epic Photoshop fails out there. Can you spot the disasters?
The model's head is bigger than her waist. The problem is solved in the photo of the model from behind. (Although she appears to be wearing a different dress).
