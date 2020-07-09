How to share an Amazon Prime Video account with others by adding adults, teens, or children to your Amazon Household

Shutterstock You can share your Amazon Prime Video account with adults, teens, or children in your household.

You can share your Amazon Prime Video account with other family members using Amazon Household, which you can find in your account settings.

You can add one other adult to your Prime account to let them use your Prime Video subscription. The two of you will need to share your Amazon payment information to do this.

You can add teens and children to your Amazon Prime account as well, and they can use your Prime Video account to rent and watch movies and TV shows.

You can share your Amazon Prime Video account with other members of your family using an Amazon Prime feature called Amazon Household. You can connect up to two adults, four teens, and four pre-teen children to a single Amazon Prime account. This lets everyone in the home share the benefits of a Prime account, including Prime Video.

In order to link another adult to your Prime account, though, both of you need to agree to link your credit card information between accounts, which discourages people who don’t share a household and are not closely related from sharing a single Prime account.

How to share a Prime Video account with an adult



1. Open Amazon in a web browser on your desktop and move the mouse over “Account & Lists” at the top of the screen. Click “Your Account” in the drop-down menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose “Your Account” from the ‘Account and Lists’ menu.

2. On the “Your Account” page, click “Amazon Household.” You can find it in the “Shopping programs and rentals” section.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Amazon Household’ to manage members of your household.

3. Click “Add Adult.”

4. Invite your partner or spouse by entering their name and email address, then click “Continue.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Type in your partner’s name and email address to finish setup. They will need to accept the invitation.

5. You’ll need to agree to share your Amazon wallet, which includes your credit cards.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Agree to share your wallet.

6. Choose what you want to share with the other person, including items like apps, games, audiobooks and eBooks. (Your partner will automatically get access to Prime Video.)

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select what content you’d like to share.

7. On the next screen, click “Send Invite.”

When the other person gets the email invitation, they should login with their Amazon account and accept the invitation. After that, your partner should be able to access Prime Video through their own Amazon account as if they had their own Prime Video subscription.

How to share a Prime Video account with a teen



1. Open Amazon in a web browser on your desktop, and move the mouse over “Account & Lists” at the top of the screen. Click “Your Account” in the drop-down menu.

2. On the “Your Account” page, click “Amazon Household.” You can find it in the “Shopping programs and rentals” section.

3. Click “Add a Teen.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you click ‘Add a Teen,’ you’ll see this screen.

4. Click “Sign up now,” and follow the instructions to set up your teen account. You’ll need to invite them via their email address or phone, and you should choose how closely you want to monitor their purchases. You can opt to review every order, only orders over a certain value, or automatically approve all orders.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enter your teen’s information and click ‘Continue.’

After you and your teen complete their setup, the teen should be able to use Amazon Prime using their own account to watch free Prime content and make purchases through your account.

How to share a Prime Video account with a child



1. Open Amazon in a web browser on your desktop, and move the mouse over “Account & Lists” at the top of the screen. Click “Your Account” in the drop-down menu.

2. On the “Your Account” page, click “Amazon Household.” You can find it in the “Shopping programs and rentals” section.

3. Click “Add a Child.”

4. Create a profile for your child and save it.

Your child’s profile will now appear on devices like Fire Tablets, Fire TV, Kindle eReaders, and Android tablets. When you select that profile on one of those devices, Amazon enables parental controls for a safe browsing experience, which limits the video content they can access.

How to manage your Amazon Household



If you want to stop sharing Prime Video or remove someone’s sharing privileges, you can do that from Amazon Household.

1. Open Amazon in a web browser on your desktop, and move the mouse over “Account & Lists” at the top of the screen. Click “Your Account” in the drop-down menu.

2. On the “Your Account” page, click “Amazon Household.”

3. Now that you’ve configured one or more members to share your Prime account, you should see them appear on this page. You can use the controls here to add additional members, remove members, or change sharing and purchasing permissions.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you’ve added one or more people to your Amazon household, you’ll see this dashboard.

