'Can you send money from PayPal to Cash App?': Not directly, but you can use your bank account — here's how

Square You can’t send money from PayPal to the Cash App directly, but you can use your bank account to transfer funds between them.

While there is no way to send money from PayPal to the Cash App, you can use either to instantly send or transfer money directly to a bank account.

You can instead transfer funds from your PayPal account to your bank account and then to the Cash App – a process requiring a few extra steps.

Since 1998, PayPal has become one of the most popular online money transfer platforms.

Whether you are looking to get reimbursed for a night out on the town with your best friends, or you’re a freelancer looking to get commissioned for your work,PayPal is one of the most popular ways to receive a money transfer. Since then, numerous money transfer apps have surfaced, including Cash App and Venmo.

If you’re looking to transfer money directly from your PayPal account to the Cash App, or vice versa, at this time it is impossible to do either directly.

However, you can transfer money from one to the other, but you will have to do an extra step and transfer it to your bank account first.

How to send money from PayPal to your bank account

1. Log into your PayPal account and click “Transfer Money.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider When you log into your PayPal account, you can see the ‘Transfer Money’ button on the left-hand side of your screen.

2. Click “Transfer to your Bank.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider In addition to transferring money to your bank, you can also request a check by mail.

3. Enter the number of funds you are interested in transferring.

4. Reevaluate all the information regarding your bank transfer then click “Transfer Now.”

5. Head to your “Wallet” on PayPal and click “Done.”

How to add money to the Cash App from your bank account

1. Launch the Cash App on your phone.

2. Head to your account balance.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The account balance location is located on the far left side of your app.

3. Click on “Add Cash” between pop-up options and choose the number of funds you wish to add.

4. Click “Add.” After, the amount will be added to the Cash App.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The ‘Add’ button is located at the bottom of the screen.

5. Enter your PIN or use Touch ID to confirm the transfer.

After you confirm the transfer, the money from your bank account will be available on your Cash App profile. Although the process takes a few additional steps, this is currently the only way to transfer money from PayPal to your Cash App account.

