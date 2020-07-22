Can you screen record on FaceTime? Yes, but you can only record video without audio — here's how

Westend61/Getty Images Add Screen Recording to your iPhone’s control centre to record FaceTime video.

You can screen record on FaceTime calls, though the iOS Screen Recording tool only lets you record video on the FaceTime app without audio.

To screen record a FaceTime call, start by making sure the Screen Recording button is in the Control Centre. You might need to add it via Settings.

When you place a FaceTime call, pull down the Control Centre and tap the Screen Recording button to record your screen.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

When you place a FaceTime call, your iPhone allows you to record the call, which it saves as a video file in your camera roll. It saves as an ordinary MP4 video, so you can do anything you want with it, including editing and sharing. There is one caveat, however: Despite what many websites incorrectly assert, you can’t record the audio, so you will only be able to record the video portion of the call.

Of course, you should get the permission of the other party before you record or use video you’ve recorded over FaceTime –iOS does not notify anyone that a recording is taking place.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to prepare to screen record a FaceTime call



Before the call, you need to add the screen recording tool to the iPhone’s Control Centre. You only need to do this once.

1. Start the Settings app and then tap “Control Centre.”

2. Tap “Customise Controls.”

3. If Screen Recording isn’t already at the top of the screen in the “Include” section, find it down below in the “More Controls” section and tap the green plus sign beside “Screen Recording.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Add the Screen Recording button to the Control Centre.

4. Verify that it’s now in the Control Centre – pull the Control Centre down from the top right of the iPhone’s screen. You should see a round Screen Recording icon.

How to screen record a FaceTime call



1. Pull down the Control Centre from the top right of the screen and then tap the Screen Recording button – designated by an icon with a circle inside a circle.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start screen recording from the Control Centre, then start the FaceTime call.

2. After a 3-second countdown, recording will begin. To indicate you’re recording, the recording time will appear in red at the top left corner of the screen.

3. Start your FaceTime call in the usual way.

4. When you’re done recording, tap the red recording indicator in the top left of your screen and tap “Stop.”

You don’t have to start screen recording before beginning your call. You can start the call, and at any time, pull down the Control Centre and start recording, then return to the FaceTime call.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.