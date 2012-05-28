You Can Predict The Results Of Any Meeting Without Hearing A Single Word

Photo: Voka Kamer on Flickr

Via The Charisma Myth: How Anyone Can Master the Art and Science of Personal Magnetism:After extensive studies, the MIT Media Lab concluded that it could predict the outcome of negotiations, telephone sales calls, and business plan pitches with 87 per cent accuracy simply by analysing participants’ body language, without listening to a single word of content.



And

When the MIT Media Lab concluded that they could predict the success of sales calls without listening to a single word, these are the only two measurements they needed:

Ratio of speaking to listening

Amount of voice fluctuation

