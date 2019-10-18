The 5 best games you can play on an Apple Watch

AP Here are five of the best games you can play on your Apple Watch.

You can play games on an Apple Watch, which has games in its App Store specifically designed for its tiny screen.

Apple Watch games tend to be simple because of the device’s limited size, resolution, and control options, but you can still have fun playing games on your wrist.

Here are five of the best games to play on an Apple Watch.

Surprisingly, you can play games on your Apple Watch. The watch’s own App Store is chock full of games designed specifically for the tiny wrist-sized screen.

To find games for your watch, you can search for “games” in the watch’s App Store, which you can find by pressing the Digital Crown to get to the app screen. The App Store has the same appearance as on the iPhone – a stylised “A.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can search for games in the App Store on your Apple Watch.

Keep in mind that few games on your watch will rival the experience of playing a game on your iPhone or iPad – the screen is simply too small and too low resolution, and controls are not as robust.

But gaming can be fun nonetheless. We’ve rounded up five of the best Apple Watch games that you’ll want to try out.

Pocket Bandit

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Pocket Bandit lets you crack safes on your wrist.

A watch game can’t feature stellar graphics or fast action, so Pocket Bandit leans into the one thing that distinguishes the watch from other devices: the Digital Crown.

In this game, you get to play the role of a safe cracker, spinning the crown to unlock safe combinations before the timer runs out, with haptic feedback to tell you when you’re getting close. It costs just $US1.

Runeblade

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Fight magical creatures with Runeblade.

This free game is the closest thing you’ll find to a traditional game on your wrist.

Runeblade is a role-playing game in which you hack and slash your way through a tiny adventure, levelling up, managing inventory, and improving your weapons and armour along the way. Just don’t expect a ton of depth.

Lifeline

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Rescue an astronaut with Lifeline, an interactive text adventure.

Lifeline is a wrist-sized take on a text-based adventure game – with the twist that it happens in real time.

You’re chatting with someone who has crash landed on an alien planet, and only you can help steer the adventurer to safety. Throughout the day, you’ll get notifications when the protagonist needs your help, and if you send him off on a task that takes an hour, he’ll check back in an hour later to let you know how it went.

Elevate

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Elevate can keep you sharp with brain exercises.

This award-winning educational game doesn’t work out your fingers, but instead exercises your brain.

Featuring more than three dozen game styles that focus on memory, maths, reading comprehension, and more, it’s like taking a daily cross between a trivia challenge, SAT test, and brain teaser (it’s more fun than it sounds).

Unfortunately, Elevate is pricey – you can try it for free for 14 days, but after that it’s $US40 per year.

Pong

Dave Johnson/Business Insider What’s cooler (in a retro way) than playing Pong on your wrist?

Having the obvious advantage of being free, Pong is exactly what it sounds like and not one pixel more.

You play against your watch to keep the ball in play, using nothing but the Digital Crown to move your paddle. It’s endearing that such a sophisticated device, strapped to your wrist, can still be used to play something as simple as Pong.

