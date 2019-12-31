'Can you pay cash for Uber Eats?': You can in some locations — here's what you need to know

Shutterstock Depending on where you’re located, you can use cash to pay for your Uber Eats order.

Uber Eats is a popular way to order food from restaurants and establishments that don’t have their own proprietary delivery service. As Uber Eats expands into markets where credit cards and debit cards are neither commonplace nor the preferred payment method, the company has begun allowing cash payments in some areas.

Uber began accepting cash payments in 2016, and Uber Eats began accepting cash in 2017, with a pilot program in Mumbai. The program has since expanded to other cities in India, Latin America, and Africa. Uber’s engineering team went through multiple iterations of cash payment systems before implementing a protocol that requires both the driver and the restaurant to confirm that they have received payment.

However, cash is not available as a form of payment for Uber Eats in the US, though users can pay using a PayPal account or Uber Cash, a service that allows Uber Eats users to have a balance on their account that they can use for any order. PayPal eliminates the need for a credit or debit card, but users must have a confirmed bank account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to pay cash for Uber Eats

1. Open up the Uber Eats app on your iPhone or Android. Tap on your profile in the bottom-right corner and hit “Payment.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap the ‘Payment’ tab.

2. If cash payment is accepted in your region, you’re able to select “Cash” as an option. If it’s not available, “Cash” will not appear under payment methods.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap ‘Cash.’

3. Select “Cash” if available, and the screen will prompt you to have exact change when your order is delivered. As with other forms of payment, tax and delivery fee will be added.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘OK’ when finished.

4. If you live in the US, or another market where “Cash” is not an option, but don’t want to pay with a credit card, you can pay with PayPal. To link your PayPal account to your Uber Eats account, tap on your profile, hit “Payment” and select “PayPal.” Log into your PayPal account to begin using the service.

How to use and enable Uber Cash

Uber Cash can be purchased with a credit or debit card or your PayPal account. It can also be credited to your account by Uber Support, such as through a promotional credit (referring friends and family), Uber gift card, or Amex Premium Benefits.

1. To purchase Uber Cash, open the Uber app and tap your profile in the bottom-right of the screen.

2. Under “Payment” select “Add Funds.” This will allow you to purchase Uber Cash, which you can use for Uber Eats or Uber.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap ‘Add funds’ to add Uber Cash to your account.

3. When calling an Uber or placing an Uber Eats order, make sure Uber Cash is enabled as the payment method. If another method is highlighted, you can switch to Uber Cash by tapping “Uber Cash” in the “Payment” section of your profile.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.