Designer Olly Moss said this poster for the Oscars was the hardest he’s ever had to create. The brief: reference every single Best Picture winner from all 85 years of the Academy Awards.



How many can you name? (See an even bigger version here.)

Photo: Olly Moss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.