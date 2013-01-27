Can You Match The Celebrity With The Super Bowl Commercial?

If an advertiser is willing to spend as much as $4 million on 30 seconds of Super Bowl commercial space, you’d better bet that it’s going to pull out all the stops. Often, going big means signing on celebrities.Big names like Kate Upton, Amy Poehler, and Beyonce have all got Super Bowl ad deals this year. But with whom?

Test your skill to see if you can guess which brand signed which celebrity.

What Super Bowl ad is Amy Poehler in?

The recent Golden Globe host will star in a Best Buy ad.

What Super Bowl ad is Kaley Cuoco in?

What Super Bowl ad is Tracy Morgan in?

What Super Bowl ad is Kate Upton in?

Upton will star in a Mercedes ad. Here she is pretending to wash the car in a Super Bowl teaser.

What Super Bowl ad is Psy in?

What Super Bowl ad is Beyonce in?

On top of singing in the half-time show, Beyonce will star in one of Pepsi's ads.

What Super Bowl ad is Bar Refaeli in?

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is a brand new Go Daddy girl.

What Super Bowl ad is Usher in?

Usher will be joining Kate Upton in the Mercedes spot.

What Super Bowl ad is Vanessa Williams in?

Williams is the voice of the Brown M&M.

What Super Bowl ad is Norman Reedus in?

What Super Bowl ad is supermodel Catrinel Menghia in?

She will appear — with a scorpion crawling up her back — in the Fiat spot.

What Super Bowl ad is Danica Patrick in?

Patrick is coming back to star in the Go Daddy ad with supermodel Bar Refaeli.

