How to listen to Amazon Music offline using the app in 5 easy steps

Alyssa Powell/Business Insider You can download and listen to Amazon Music content offline on your smartphone.

You can easily listen to Amazon Music offline by tapping the “Download” option in the Amazon Music app.

Listening offline is great for travelling or places where you might not have service and want to save data.

Here’s how to download your songs in the Amazon Music app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you take the subway to work every day, or you’re looking to save data by not having to stream your music, it’s easy to listen to music offline on Amazon Music.

To download music for offline listening in the Amazon Music app, first you’ll have to access your music and then tap the three dots next to any artist, album, or song. Successfully downloaded songs will appear with checkmarks next to their names.

The Amazon Music app is free, but you’ll need an Amazon Prime account in order to listen to music. The app is available for all mobile devices, including iPads.

Here’s how to listen to your music offline.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download



Amazon Music



to listen offline



1. Open the Amazon Music app on your iPhone, Android, or iPad.

2. Tap on the “My Music” tab at the bottom of your screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Amazon Music home page.

3. Tap the three dots to the right of any artist, album, or song. You can also tap the three dots when playing a song, found in the upper-right corner.

4. Tap “Download” to download music for offline listening. It will be added to your download queue.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Download.’

5. Tap to any downloaded song to play it when you’re on the go. Downloaded songs will have a checkmark next to them.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Play your downloaded song.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.