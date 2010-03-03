Can You Identify This Uber-Volatile Commodity That's Affected By The Car Market?

Here’s a quick test: name this metal that’s deeply intertwined with the car market, and very on edge due to the Toyota (TM) issues:



Photo: FinViz.com

No idea yet?

Let’s zoom in a bit:

Photo: FinViz.com

Give up?

OK, it’s palladium, the crucial metal for the car industry, that’s been moving on the Toyota news.

The crucial thing to note: we’re almost back to the January 19th highs (pre-Scott Brown), the same day the market and Toyota topped for the year.

