Can You Identify The Art Spoofed On Slide's Walls?

We toured Facebook appmaker Slide’s office in San Francisco last month.Our favourite part was the art on the walls of Slide’s elevator lobby.
There were five pieces of famous art, remade in by Slide designers to feature Slide’s cartoony characters.
Can you name the original artist and painting Slide’s designers were spoofing?
We took Art History in college and only got a 3/5.
Let’s find out how well you do >
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”hint-this-painting-was-famous-for-more-than-15-minutes-1″
title=”Hint: This painting was famous for more than 15 minutes…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7022d30000000000bf66fb/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”answer-marilyn-monroe-by-andy-warhol-2″
title=”Answer: Marilyn Monroe, by Andy Warhol”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70491900000000009c1bf3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hint-this-painter-invented-america-3″
title=”Hint: This painter invented America”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7014630000000000329330/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”answer-self-portrait-by-norman-rockwell-4″
title=”Answer: Self-Portrait, by Norman Rockwell”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7049f50000000000d4e70a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hint-this-painting-isnt-much-of-a-laugh-5″
title=”Hint: This painting isn’t much of a laugh…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b704809000000000027c5bc/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”answer-scream-by-edvard-munch-6″
title=”Answer: Scream, by Edvard Munch”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1d4310000000000ddbe23/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hint-this-is-not-a-painting-7″
title=”Hint: This is not a painting”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70481d0000000000d39a3b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”answer-the-son-of-man-by-ren-magritte-8″
title=”Answer: The Son of Man, by René Magritte”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7049650000000000b7ce39/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hint-those-are-mexican-monkeys-9″
title=”Hint: Those are Mexican monkeys”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70487b000000000054cb64/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”answer-self-portrait-with-thorn-necklace-and-hummingbird-by-frida-kahlo-10″
title=”Answer: Self-portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, by Frida Kahlo”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70492f00000000002997a6/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”now-see-the-rest-of-slide-11″
title=”Now see the rest of Slide…”
content=”Slide Tries Business Model Number Five“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70146400000000000baadd/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.