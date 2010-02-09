Can You Identify The Art Spoofed On Slide's Walls?

We toured Facebook appmaker Slide’s office in San Francisco last month.Our favourite part was the art on the walls of Slide’s elevator lobby.

There were five pieces of famous art, remade in by Slide designers to feature Slide’s cartoony characters.

Can you name the original artist and painting Slide’s designers were spoofing?

We took Art History in college and only got a 3/5.

Let’s find out how well you do >

Answer: Marilyn Monroe, by Andy Warhol

title=”Answer: Marilyn Monroe, by Andy Warhol”

Hint: This painter invented America

title=”Hint: This painter invented America”

Answer: Self-Portrait, by Norman Rockwell

title=”Answer: Self-Portrait, by Norman Rockwell”

Hint: This painting isn't much of a laugh…

title=”Hint: This painting isn’t much of a laugh…”

Answer: Scream, by Edvard Munch

title=”Answer: Scream, by Edvard Munch”

Hint: This is not a painting

title=”Hint: This is not a painting”

Answer: The Son of Man, by René Magritte

title=”Answer: The Son of Man, by René Magritte”

Hint: Those are Mexican monkeys

title=”Hint: Those are Mexican monkeys”

Answer: Self-portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, by Frida Kahlo

title=”Answer: Self-portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, by Frida Kahlo”

permalink=”now-see-the-rest-of-slide-11″

title=”Now see the rest of Slide…”

content=”Slide Tries Business Model Number Five“

