No, you should not have sex with a yeast infection — here's why

People of all genders can experience yeast infections â€” a common fungal infection of the genital area. While yeast infections aren’t classified as a sexually transmitted disease, they can be caused by and further aggravated by sex.

Here’s everything you need to know about the risks of having sex with a yeast infection.

Can you have sex with a yeast infection?

While you can physically have sex with a yeast infection, doctors don’t recommend it. For starters, it may not be enjoyable.

“Often with a yeast infection, there’s itching, burning, increased discharge, and it’s an overall uncomfortable process,” says Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD, an OBG-YN at Serenity Women’s Health & Med Spa in Pearland, Texas. Sex can exacerbate these symptoms, leading to an altogether unpleasant experience.

From a health perspective, yeast infections can also inflame genital tissue, allowing for micro-abrasions to occur during sex, says Nwegbo-Banks. This can cause more pain during intercourse, and any increase in micro-abrasions could lead to a heightened risk of sexually transmitted infections.

Another reason to hold off on sex is that many sexually transmitted infections can present with similar symptoms as a yeast infection. “It’s really important to see your doctor if the yeast infection is not going away, is recurrent, or it’s becoming worse,” Nwegbo-Banks says. This way you can be sure it’s not something more serious.

Even if you are currently undergoing treatment for a yeast infection or just completed treatment, you should still wait a few days before running to the bedroom.

“I usually recommend waiting five to seven days after completion of treatment to make sure that the infection has cleared and symptoms such as itchiness, a cottage cheese-like discharge, inflammation, and irritation are resolved before having intercourse,” says Nwegbo-Banks.

Risks of having sex with a yeast infection

If you have sex before your yeast infection resolves, there are some health risks involved. These include:

Sex can transmit yeast infections. While the chances of transmitting a yeast infection during sex aren’t high, it is possible. “If someone does seem to have recurrent yeast infections, and there’s no other obvious cause for repeat infections, we occasionally will treat the partner as well,” says Mary Jane Minkin, MD, an OBG-YN and clinical professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale.

For example, about 15% of men develop a rash on their penis after engaging in unprotected sex with a woman who had a yeast infection. This itchy occurrence is more likely if the man is uncircumcised or has diabetes. A woman can also get a yeast infection from oral, vaginal, or anal sex with an infected partner.

Sex can have a higher risk of additional infections and pregnancy. If you rely on condoms, yeast infection treatments can interfere. That’s because ointments typically found in cream-based treatments for yeast infections can decrease the effectiveness of condoms, says Nwegbo-Banks.

Additionally, when micro-abrasions in vaginal walls occur, you’re at a higher risk of contracting an STI, says Nwegbo-Banks.

Sex could irritate your vagina. On top of an increased risk in micro-abrasions, yeast infections can make vaginal tissue very dry. This condition may make sex uncomfortable and further irritate the vagina, says Minkin. While avoiding lube is a good idea during a yeast infection, Minkin recommends using it if the condition has resolved but dryness remains.

Sex could make your treatment less effective. No one wants a yeast infection to last longer than it has to. But having sex while undergoing treatment can prolong symptoms. That’s because intercourse can remove ointment or cream that’s been injected into the vaginal canal. “That can definitely make the treatment less effective,” says Nwegbo-Banks.

The bottom line

While having sex with a yeast infection is possible, it does bring some health risks. The fungal infection may cause itching, burning, and inflammation, which can be exacerbated during sex and lead to micro-abrasions or tears. During sex, a yeast infection may also be transmitted to partners and increase the risk of STIs. Therefore, it’s likely best to avoid having sex with a yeast infection.

